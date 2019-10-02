Meghalaya: CM Sangma announces initiatives to minimise use of plastic on 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday announced initiatives towards minimising the use of plastic and encouraging cleanliness.

Addressing the students of Synod College in Shillong, the Chief Minister took a pledge with students to protect and respect the environment, refuse plastic carry bags and bottles and keep the surroundings clean.

The Chief Minister also announced that the collected plastic waste will be used in the construction of roads and other initiatives.

Speaking to media persons after the event, Sangma stated, "The government's initiative for minimising the use of plastic has been going on for the past one month in different locations but now we have taken a separate challenge where we are going towards becoming plastic-free Meghalaya."

Sangma stated that the initiative of the government has witnessed widespread participation from the public.

"It has picked up a lot. In many localities, organisations are participating in this and ensuring that the streets and localities are clean. People are finding different use of plastics in a much more productive manner and ensuring that our streams, rivers and localities are clean. We are motivating people to participate," he stated. (ANI)