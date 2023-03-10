Meghalaya CM Sangma chairs first cabinet meeting of new Meghalaya Govt

Shillong(Meghalaya) [India], March 10 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday chaired the first cabinet meeting of the newly elected Government in Meghalaya.

While addressing the media, CM Sangma said, "In the meeting, two things were discussed. The first is to bring in the Contingency Fund of Meghalaya (Amendment) Bill. Earlier an ordinance was passed in this regard now it will come as a complete bill. The second thing on agenda was to pass an ordinance to repeal the Meghalaya Regulation of Gaming Act (MRGA) 2021 and it will come in a form of a bill".

CM Sangma further mentioned the other key things discussed in the cabinet meeting.

"The other thing we discussed was that we will be officially putting up three spokespersons of the cabinet apart from myself. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Marcuise and Paul Lyngdoh will be the official spokespersons of the cabinet," CM Sangma told the media.



CM Sangma also stated that the budget session will commence on March 20.

"The budget session is going to commence from 20th March. The full budget will be passed during this session," CM Sangma said.

Sangma's NPP won 26 seats in the Assembly elections and he became the chief minister for a second consecutive term.

Conrad Sangma won from the South Tura constituency with a margin of 5,016 against Bharatiya Janata Party's Bernard N Marak, as per the data shared by the Election Commission of India on March 2. BJP and NPP were partners in the outgoing government but fought the assembly polls separately. Conrad Sangma on Tuesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Meghalaya for the second consecutive term.

Thomas A Sangma of the ruling National People's Party (NPP)-led coalition government on Thursday was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the 11th Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. (ANI)

