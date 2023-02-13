Meghalaya polls: BJP's Sarbananda Sonowal attacks opposition over corruption, nepotism

Ri-Bhoi (Meghalaya) [India], February 13 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and AYUSH Sarbananda Sonowal came down heavily on opposition parties - National People's Party (NPP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a tirade of charges including corruption, nepotism and inefficiency at Byrnihat in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district on Monday.

The senior BJP leader was addressing an election rally to garner support for party candidate Riya Sangma who is contesting from the 10 Jirang constituency in the upcoming Meghalaya assembly polls.

Addressing the rally, Sonowal said, "Northeast India came out of its dark past to reclaim its glory due to the persistent effort by PM Narendra Modi. From the days of violence and economic indifference when the region was misruled by Congress, the region has now emerged as the new engine of growth of India. The Non-Stop Development of the Northeast has propelled the region."



"PM Modi has also given due attention and importance to the development of Meghalaya. The central government provided huge aid and support to the NPP-led government which failed to realise them on the ground. Due to the twin issues of corruption and nepotism, the NPP failed the people of the state. To bring an end to these twin problems, BJP is the only viable option as it can provide a sustainable solution to eliminate these maladies from the politics of the state," he added.

Adding further, the Union minister said, "BJP has always respected the views of the tribal community. Also, you are aware of BJP's crusade against corruption and nepotism in national politics. The role of the region, including Meghalaya, is immense in contributing towards the growth of the country."

"BJP is committed towards building and strengthening the region to become the corridor of progress and development. Meghalaya, with its majestic natural beauty, rich mineral resources and a strong human resource pool offers a lot of opportunity to market its potential to bring business, build capacity and boost prosperity in the state," Union Minister said.

He also said that BJP will work towards unlocking value through opportunities in these segments of the state.

"The strengthening of Self Help Groups through the budget will also benefit the state immensely. BJP remains committed to enabling the women & youth to realise their livelihood with honourable opportunity. Let us all join hands under the leadership of dynamic PM Narendra Modi in this endeavour to build a stronger Meghalaya towards a building a new India," Sonowal said. (ANI)

