Meghalaya polls: Income support for women, increased pension and more in BJP manifesto

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], February 15 (ANI): BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday released the manifesto for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly polls in state capital Shillong.

Elaborating on the manifesto titled 'eMpowered Meghalaya', Nadda said the 'M' in its name signifies "Modi for Meghalaya".

Speaking at the unveiling of the party's poll pledges, the BJP national president said the potential of the Northeast state, which is rich in culture and tradition, hasn't been suitably harnessed and utilised till date.

He said there is a lot to be done in the state as there is plenty of scope for development.

"Corruption is also a major issue, which has posed a hindrance to the development of Meghalaya," Nadda said. He added that the BJP wants to work towards a corruption-free Meghalaya by delivering strong governance.

He added that a strong Meghalaya could only be created by a strong BJP government.

"We need to raise visions of Mega Meghalaya, we have to think big. Speed, scale and skill, all have to come together if we are to take Meghalaya to its promised state," the BJP national president said.

While stressing the imortance of the state machinery in bringing these changes, he said it is also important for the people to be content with the administration.

"To ensure that this happens, we have promised in our manifesto to implement the 7th Pay Commission in Meghalaya and disburse salaries on time," Nadda added.

The BJP will enhance the benefit under the Centre's flagship 'Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme by adding Rs 2,000 to the already allocated amount of Rs 6,000 annually.

"For women empowerment, we have promised to introduce the 'Ka Phan Nonglait' scheme for our mothers, sisters and daughters. It is named after the first freedom fighter in the Khasi Hills.

At the birth of a girl child, a bond of Rs 50,000 will be provided to the family and the child will be provided with free education from KG to PG, he said, adding that 2 free LPG cylinders would also be provided annually for the beneficiaries of the 'Ujjawala' scheme.

Special Economic Zones will be established for the empowerment of youth and many industrial units will be set up in the state to generate employment opportunities, he added.

A scheme to provide annual financial assistance of Rs 3,000 to landless farmers and an annual grant of Rs 6,000 for fishermen will also be implemented, if the BJP comes to power, Nadda said.

"In order to empower widows and single mothers, we will also launch a support scheme under which financial assistance of Rs 24,000 will be provided annually," he added.

Pension for senior citizens will also be doubled, Nadda said, adding that income support would also be provided to women.

A Special Task Force, under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge, will also be formed to investigate all corruption cases in the state, Nadda said.

He added that the BJP will make Meghalaya a 'peaceful, developed, and prosperous' state.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien released their party's manifesto for the Meghalaya polls, assuring implementation of all its poll promises within 100 days if it comes to power.

Meghalaya will go to polls on February 27 along with Nagaland. The counting of votes, along with those of Tripura, will be done on March 2. (ANI)