Meghalaya polls: Voter turnout of 63.91 pc recorded till 3 pm

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): A voter turnout of 63.91 per cent was recorded till 3 pm in the ongoing polling for 59 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

The voter turnout till 1 pm was recorded at 44.73 per cent while till 11 am, it was 26.70 per cent and 12.06 per cent till 9 am.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Eastern West Khasi Hills at 81.71 per cent.

As per the ECI, East Garo Hills saw 60.64 per cent, East Jaintia Hills at 70.46 per cent, East Kashi Hills saw voter turnout at 57.81 per cent, North Garo Hills saw 68.68 per cent, Ri-Bhoi saw 72.17 per cent, South Garo Hills at 64.96 per cent, South Garo Hills saw 60.39per cent, South West Garo Hills saw 64.96 per cent, South West Khasi Hills was at 78.68 per cent, West Garo Hills at 55.56 per cent, West Jaintia Hills at 73.00 per cent, West Khasi Hills at 62.36 per cent at 3 pm.

Polling is being held at 3,419 polling stations across 59 Assembly constituencies in the state.

Of the 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya, 36 constituencies fall in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region while 24 are in Garo Hills region.

Significantly, polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency was postponed following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate from the seat HDR Lyngdoh.

There are over 21 lakh electorates (21,75,236) of which 10.99 lakh are women and 10.68 lakh are male voters.

The Election Commission has deployed 119 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Meghalaya.

The counting of votes will be done on March 2. (ANI)