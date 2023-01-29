Meghalaya TMC students' union accuses NPP-BJP of smear campaign against party's pledges

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 29 (ANI): The Meghalaya Trinamool Congress Students' Union President Bansharailang Pyngrope on Sunday accused the National People's Party (NPP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) of running a smear campaign against TMC's 10 pledges for the state and called on the parties to focus on their own manifestos.

Pyngrope said that the 10 pledges by TMC are not just promises but reflect the objectives and goals for the next five years.

"In the past few days, we have seen many political parties attacking TMC saying we are making 'empty promises'. But these are not just promises for us. The 10 pledges reflect our objectives and goals for the next five years," Pyngrope said on Sunday, as per a press note released by TMC.

"If with the love and support of our people, we form the government, these are the things that we will work on," he added.

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) launched its election manifesto on January 24 for the upcoming Meghalaya Assembly elections and has come up with a list of 10 new pledges for the state and its people.



AITC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said the pledges will be implemented within 100 days of forming the government.

"It is not an easy task to fulfil but we are here to work tirelessly because Meghalaya TMC is the only party that has formulated the schemes based on the needs of every citizen and every household. That is why the people of our beautiful state are putting faith in our party," the Students' Union leader said.

He further added, "There are over 3.5 lakh registrations for the WE Card Scheme and 2.5 lakh enrolments for the MYE Card Scheme which shows that the people of Meghalaya are getting united and will place their faith in Meghalaya TMC," he said.

He came down heavily on the pledges of Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) prior to 2018 elections and said that despite their promise of prioritising the education system, the rankings of the state has deteriorated.

"It is disheartening to see that unemployment is at its highest and infrastructure is pathetic. This clearly shows that this current dispensation has fooled the people. But Meghalaya TMC is not like that and this is why I request my friends and fellow citizens to place their trust in TMC."

The Assembly elections in Meghalaya are slated for February 27. The Trinamool, which is attempting to expand its political footprint beyond West Bengal, may be in a dilemma regarding the Tripura election but the party claims it is optimistic about a better performance in Meghalaya, as Mamata Banerjee has visited Meghalaya twice and Abhishek Banerjee is the party in-charge of Meghalaya.

The National People's Party (NPP), the only political party from the northeast that is recognised as a national party, runs the government in Meghalaya. (ANI)

