Meghalaya to set up 7 BOPs along Assam border

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], November 29 (ANI): The Meghalaya government on Tuesday decided to set up seven Border Outposts (BOP) along the border with Assam following six persons including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard were killed in a firing incident at Mukroh area along Assam-Meghalaya border.

The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting held in Shillong under the Chairmanship of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

"Cabinet has approved the creation of outposts in sensitive locations in Meghalaya along the border areas - Mooriap BOP in East Jaintia Hills, Mukroh BOP and Tihwieh BOP in West Jaintia Hills, Rani-Jirang BOP in Ri-Bhoi, Umwali BOP, Lejadubi BOP and Langpih BOP in West Khasi Hills. We will ensure that swift action is initiated for their function with adequate manpower and infrastructure to be created for the same," Chief Minister Sangma said.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister also said that suggestions had also come for Ri Bhoi district bordering Block 2, but the state government had to review with local communities to ensure we get the correct locations.

"We asked the Director General of Police (DGP) Meghalaya to visit the areas and come up with a proposal for the areas of difference in Block 2. The Outpost will be officially sanctioned for Athiabari in West Khasi Hills. Upgradation for the Outpost to Police Station will be done at Patharkhmah in Ri Bhoi and an Outpost for Kyrshai in West Khasi Hills," Conrad Sangma said.



On the other hand, the Meghalaya Cabinet approved the Meghalaya Mental Health and Social Care Policy.

"As a State and as a government we strongly felt that mental health issues have been neglected for a very long time and hence, a comprehensive policy was required to address the same. Meghalaya is the third state in India to have come out with a policy for Mental Health and Social Care. This policy will ensure proper attention to mental health, especially for children, adolescents and youth," Conrad Sangma said.

The Meghalaya Cabinet also approved the amendment to the Meghalaya Victim Compensation Scheme 2019.

"This is for girl/boy child and women victims who have suffered loss or injury by reason of the act or omission due to sexual harassment. The amendment was made as per the national policy in terms of the different necessary additions and criteria, including the increase of compensations etc as approved by the national policy," Conrad Sangma said.

The development came after a total of six persons including five from Meghalaya and one from Assam Forest Guard were killed in the firing incident that took place in the Mukroh area along the Assam-Meghalaya border on Tuesday.

The Meghalaya Police has registered an FIR in the incident.

The alleged clash took place in the area bordering the West Karbi Anglong district of Assam and Mukroh village in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills. Among those killed was a forest guard from Assam. (ANI)

