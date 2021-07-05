Mekedatu project to benefit both K'taka, TN; Stalin govt raising unnecessary objection, says Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 5 (ANI): Amid Tamil Nadu's strong opposition against the construction of the Mekedatu project across River Cauvery, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said MK Stalin-led government was attempting a new political adventure by unnecessary trying to obstruct the project as it will benefit both the states.

This comes after Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin, suggesting a bilateral meeting in the presence of concerned officials to address issues and clear all apprehensions.

He stressed that the project stipulated to meeting the drinking and domestic water needs of the people of Karnataka, including the whole city of Bengaluru, in no way affects the interests of the farming communities of Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday about the Mekedatu project and its development, Bommai said that the Karnataka government has started construction in its boundary in Mekedatu and if anything submerges it will be in its land.

"Tamil Nadu is disputing on Cauvery mainstream or small streams from very long. Order from tribunal and Cauvery board is clear. In Mekedatu, we have also started construction in our boundary. If anything submerges it will be in our land," he said.

"We are not obstructing their (Tamil Nadu) part of the water region. They have gone to the Supreme Court for excess water. Now, the new government in Tamil Nadu is trying a new political adventure. We will fight it out legally. They have to respond to the Yediyurappa's letter," he added.

The Karnataka Minister added that with the construction of the project, Karnataka will get water for drinking purposes, and for Tamil Nadu, "whenever there is a shortage of rain there we will store it here. There is no other storage apart from Krishna Raja Sagara. They have objected to it in Supreme Court and our lawyers are attending it."

Responding to Karanataka Chief Minister, DMK chief Stalin in a letter to Yediyurappa 'strongly' urged him not to pursue the Mekedatu project. "I wish to convey my good wishes to people of Karnataka and earnestly hope that good co-operation and relationship would prevail between the two States," he wrote. (ANI)