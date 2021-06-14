Members of Cong panel to resolve Punjab crisis meet Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Agarwal, Members of the Congress panel, which was set up to resolve crisis in its Punjab unit, met former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday.

The meeting went on for around one hour.

The panel was formed by Sonia Gandhi to resolve the differences between party leaders - Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.



With State Assembly elections due next year, the tussle between Captain and Sidhu has become a big challenge for Congress leadership.

The Congress panel had met nearly 50 Punjab MLAs in the national capital over the last week.

On Friday, the Punjab Chief Minister also reached the party's 'war room' at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj road in the national capital. Earlier, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu had met the panel in Delhi. (ANI)

