Members to desist from sending official communication directly to Sonia Gandhi: KC Venugopal

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Congress general secretary KC Venugopal on Thursday said that all proposals to party president Soni asked all junior party members to desist from sending official communication directly to party President Sonia Gandhi.

"It is noticed that the proposals, office notes, reports are being sent by junior level office bearers in some cases. It is clarified that communication from the AICC departments be initiated only by the Chairperson. If the Chairperson is not appointed, the Vice-Chairperson may initiate," Venugopal's letter to all AICC state presidents, working presidents on Thursday read.

According to the letter, some leaders were sending proposals for appointments directly to Sonia Gandhi without consulting the PCC presidents and that too without routing it through the General Secretary.

"The criteria to be adopted while recommending the names for appointments in the AICC Departments at various levels were specifically indicated. It was mentioned clearly that the proposals for appointments at the AICC and PCC level should be sent only after consulting the concerned PCC Presidents. It is also mentioned that all proposals to be put up to the Hon'ble Congress President should be routed through the AICC General Secretary (Org)," the letter said.

According to Venugpal's letter, this is needed in order to bring about, "Uniformity in the designations of the party office bearers in the departments". (ANI)

