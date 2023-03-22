Membership of MPs, MLAs with "fake caste certificates" should be cancelled: VHP

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded cancellation of membership of all those "fraudulent" MPs and MLAs who won reserved seats by submitting "fake caste certificates."

Reacting over the recent Kerala High Court order, setting aside the election of CPI(M)'s A Raja from Devikulam Assembly seat in Idukki district, VHP spokesperson Vinod Bansal said here on Tuesday, "Hindu society will not tolerate such unfairness against the members of our SC brothers at any cost."

"A Raja's membership was cancelled from Kerala's Devikulam constituency. It was found that he became an MLA by contesting for an SC seat using a fake caste certificate. When you scan the data, you will find that there are innumerable such MLAs in the country, who are sitting in Parliament, and hurting the pride of the SC community," the VHP leader said at the Bharat Swagat Utsav programme here Tuesday.

He further added, "We demand that the membership of all such fraudulent Christian MPs and MLAs should be cancelled, who are sitting in the Houses using such fake caste certificates by cheating on the rights of Scheduled Castes".



The Kerala High Court on Monday cancelled the result of the assembly election held at Devikulam constituency in Idukki district, noting that the MLA does not qualify to contest from the constituency.

The High Court set aside the election on a petition filed by Congress leader D Kumar, who was the runner-up in the 2021 Assembly polls, alleging that Raja was not qualified to contest the Devikulam seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) community.

Kumar had alleged that Raja belongs to the Christian community and does not qualify to contest for a seat reserved for the Schedule Caste (SC).

The elections on the constituency of Devikulam were held in 2021, and CPM leader A Raja won by a margin of over 7000 votes.

Devikulam happens to be a seat reserved for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste community. (ANI)

