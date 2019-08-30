Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo)

Merger of PSBs will unlock new potential: Shah

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:34 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded Prime Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after the latter announced the merger of 10 Public Sector Banks (PSBs) into four strong lenders with countrywide networks and global reach to boost credit and revive economic growth.
"The merger of PSBs will unlock new potential. Big banks with their national presence and global reach will have larger credit appetite and ability to measure risk. I congratulate PM Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this much-needed step towards strengthening our banking sector," Shah tweeted.
Addressing a press conference earlier in the day, Sitharaman had said: "After this decision, the total number of PSBs will come down to 12 from 24 banks."
Apart from this, the government announced Rs 55,250 crore upfront as capital infusion in the PSBs.
"In 2017, where there were 27 PSBs. There are now only 12 PSBs operating to target the 5 trillion dollar economy," she said.
Sitharaman said the Punjab National Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank will be merged into one entity to make the second-largest PSB with a business of Rs 17.95 lakh crore and 11,437 branches.
Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank will be merged to become fourth-largest PSB with a business of Rs 15.2 lakh crore. Union Bank of India, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank will become fifth largest PSB while Indian Bank will merge with Allahabad Bank to become seventh-largest PSB with the business of Rs 8.08 lakh crore.
Bank of India and Central Bank of India will continue as individual entities. Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sindh Bank will also continue to operate on their own. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:27 IST

Himachal Pradesh: One dead, another missing after jeep falls...

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): One person dead and another goes missing after a jeep they were travelling in fell into Beas River near Hanogi temple in Mandi district on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:27 IST

NCB busts international drug trafficking cartel in New Delhi, arrests 6

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug trafficking cartel, which was smuggling Heroin in the national capital from Afghanistan, and arrested six persons in this regard.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:27 IST

5,000 major surgeries performed in Srinagar from August 5 till date

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Around 5,000 major surgeries were performed in Srinagar hospitals till date from August 5, the day when Parliament passed a resolution supporting the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashm

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:12 IST

Governor Malik assures all measures for Kargil's development...

Kargil (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said that the administration is fully committed to take all measures to ensure the best development of Kargil district in line with the aspirations of the people in the setting up of Union Territory Ladakh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:07 IST

Defence Ministry, Finance Commission explore alternative sources...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Defence Ministry and the 15th Finance Commission on Friday held a meeting and explored alternative sources of funding for defence and internal security.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:06 IST

Fourth lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 performed...

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The fourth lunar bound orbit maneuver for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully on Friday, using the onboard propulsion system.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:05 IST

Polls ahead, Modi govt to showcase 100-day achievements

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Haryana, Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi, Modi government is planning to showcase its achievements of first 100 days.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:02 IST

Mumbai Police Chief Sanjay Barve gets 3 months extension

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Friday approved the proposal of Ministry of Home Affairs for extension in service of Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barve for a period of 3 months beyond his superannuation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:02 IST

Three years on, man arrested for cheating over 700 people

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A man was arrested by the crime branch for allegedly duping over 700 people to the tune of Rs 7.21 crore, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:56 IST

Following forced conversion of Sikh girl in Pak, Punjab CM urges...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday demanded firm action against those involved in the abduction and forcible conversion of a Sikh girl in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:50 IST

Projects, activities initiated by Atal Gram Development Agency...

Panjim (Goa) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that projects and activities initiated by Atal Gram Development Agency (AGDA) need to be focused on tourism promotion and value addition to resources of the state.

Read More

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 21:46 IST

CBDT constitutes special cell to redress grievances of start-ups

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Friday constituted a special cell to redress the grievances of start-ups and mitigate their tax-related issues.

Read More
iocl