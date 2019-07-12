Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while speaking to ANI on Friday in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI)
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while speaking to ANI on Friday in New Delhi. (Photo/ANI)

Message to step down from cabinet conveyed to 4 ministers on high command's direction: Pramod Sawant

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:53 IST

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said he sought the resignation of four of his ministers on the directive of his party's high command.
This development comes a day after 10 MLAs of the Congress jumped party lines to join the BJP.
Sawant asked three Goa Forward Party (GFP) ministers and one Independent MLA to resign from his ministry as he said he wants to induct four new faces into the cabinet to accommodate the Congress defectors.
"I have given a message to four ministers to resign from their posts on directions of high command. I have conveyed them what was I asked to," Sawant told ANI here.
Responding to Goa Forward Party's statement that they had joined the BJP-led state government after talks with the national leadership of the BJP, Sawant said: "We have already asked them to resign."
Sawant has sought the resignation of four of his ministers as he wants to induct four new faces into the cabinet to accommodate the Congress defectors.
The ministers, whose resignations have been sought included three of GFP and an independent, have not complied with the demand immediately.
"I have asked GFP Minister Vijay Sardesai, Jayesh Salgaonkar and Vinod Palekar and one independent legislator to step down from their positions. I am inducting four new ministers in the cabinet, Sawant told ANI over phone.
Soon after the news surfaced in media, Goa Forward ministers took to the Twitter and wrote: "We are a part of the NDA and had joined the BJP-led state government after talks with the national leadership of the BJP. The present state BJP leaders were not part of the discussions then."
"As such we will take appropriate steps only after talking with NDA leadership at the Centre. We have not yet received any official communication from BJP central leaders. On the contrary, we have received indications that the matter will be sorted out amicably," another tweet read.
On the night of July 10, Goa CM Sawant had arrived in Delhi along with 10 MLAs to meet senior party leaders including working President JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss strategy and further political developments.
Following this, the rebel MLAs joined the party in Delhi in presence of Working President J P Nadda and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant ahead of speculated induction of some of them in the state Cabinet next day.
With 10 MLAs changing the sides, the strength of Congress on the floor of the House has reduced to mere five.
These MLAs include -- Kavlekar, Isidore Fernandes, Francis Silveira, Filipe Neri Rodrigues, Jennifer, Atanasio Monserrate, Antonio Fernandes, Nilakanth Halarnkar, Clafacio Dias and Wilfred D'Sa. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:59 IST

WB: TMC leader's husband shot dead in Murshidabad

Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Humaipur village head Ardosa Bibi's husband, Sofiul Hasan, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Pradipdanga village on Friday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:42 IST

Six dead in Assam floods

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 12 (ANI): As many as six people have lost their lives in Assam till July 12, where the flood situation is grim with as many as 21 districts of the state being affected in the flooding.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:41 IST

One Kuki insurgent apprehended in Manipur

Churachandpur (Manipur) [India], July 12 (ANI): Assam Rifles in coordination with local police apprehended a Kuki insurgent and recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:31 IST

NHA to revise prices, nomenclature of 1,393 healthcare packages

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Based on the past experience of the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme, the National Health Agency (NHA) is set to revise the prices and nomenclature of 1,393 healthcare packages listed in the scheme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:52 IST

Nirmala takes on UPA, Chidambaram in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that under the UPA regime no attention was given to the economy and there were scandals galore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:36 IST

No structure of AMU campus in Murshidabad: Adhir Ranjan...

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of delay in setting up the campus of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Murshidabad, a Muslim dominated area in West Bengal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:28 IST

Mamata Banerjee leads 'padayatra' to create awareness on water...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a 'padayatra' in Kolkata on the 'Save water, Save life' campaign.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:22 IST

CBI books former Arunachal Pradesh CM Nabam Tuki on charges of corruption

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday booked Nabam Tuki, former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh on charges of corruption.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:01 IST

People of Punjab call for action against 'Referendum 2020' supporters

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 12 (ANI): The people of Punjab have called for strict action against those supporting 'Referendum 2020', a campaign launched with an objective to seek a separate homeland for Sikhs called Khalistan.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:58 IST

Two children found murdered in Jharkhand's Latehar, mentally...

Latehar (Jharkhand) [India], July 12 (ANI): A boy and a girl were found murdered at Semarhat village in Jharkhand's Latehar on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:43 IST

West Bengal: Man arrested for duping tourists with fraudulent...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 12 (ANI): Darjeeling police here on Thursday arrested one person who was allegedly involved in duping tourists through fraudulent hotel bookings. The accused will be taken to Darjeeling on transit remand, police said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:32 IST

Father of toddler who fell into gutter accuses BMC of negligence...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): Days after an 18-month old boy fell into a gutter in Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon, father of the victim Suraj Singh accused the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other forces of negligence in the search operation.

Read More
iocl