MHA: All landlines restored in J-K; health institutions 'fully functional'

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): All landline phone connections have been restored in Jammu and Kashmir and mobile postpaid connections in Kupwara district are now functioning and attendance of teachers and students in schools are improving, said the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday.

"All Landlines restored; Postpaid mobiles in Kupwara restored 2. Schools functioning; Teacher-Student attendance improving 3. All Health Institutions fully functional; OPD: 510870, Surgeries: 15157," Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs tweeted.

The spokesperson further stated that all banks/ATMs are functional and over Rs 108 crore withdrawn by the public only from J&K Bank, while other bank details are awaited.

The official shared that stock of petroleum products and food grains are adequate.

"10 Internet kiosks, 5 terminals each, at all district HQs for departmental purposes like e-tendering, submission of scholarship forms, job applications. 12 additional air ticketing counters established for the convenience of the general public and tourists," the spokesperson tweeted.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration further informed that K Skandan, Advisor to the Governor, has reviewed the functioning of the State Transport Corporation.

"Upgrading public mobility in J-K - Advisor Skandan reviews functioning of Jammu and Kashmir State Transport Corporation. Additional buses being employed on hilly routes. Charging stations being set up in major districts to operationalize electric buses on all designated routes," said Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, intensive awareness programs, special sensitization drives, community participation was held as part of the 'Swachhta Hi Seva' campaign to eliminating single-use plastic, DIPR stated. (ANI)

