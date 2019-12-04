MHA directs state govts to identify illegal migrants

New Delhi [India], Dec 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed state governments and union territories to identify illegal migrants and revoke their Indian documents obtained illegally, Minister of State of Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister was replying to a question by MP Rajeev Chandrashekhar about Bangladeshi migrants in Bengaluru.

"Illegal migrants without any travel documents enter the country. The deportation of Bangladeshi citizens including foreign citizens living illegally in India is a continuous process...," Rai said.

"Home Ministry has directed state governments/union territories to identify illegal migrants, prohibiting their entry at some places according to law, to collect biographic and biometric information, revoke their illegally obtained Indian documents and also advised agencies to take action for their deportation as per provisions of law," he said. (ANI)