MHA issues advisory to WB government, expresses 'deep concern' over death of people

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs has issued an advisory to West Bengal government expressing "deep concern" over the death of people in a post-poll clash that ensued between BJP and TMC workers, sources said on Sunday.

In the advisory to the state government, MHA has stated: "'It is strongly advised to ensure that all necessary measures are taken to maintain law and order, peace and public tranquillity. It is also requested to take strict action against officials found delinquent in the discharge of their duty."

The clash between the two factions was triggered by the removal of BJP's flag in Sandeshkhali Assembly constituency of North 24 Parganas on Saturday.

BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged that four workers of his party were shot dead by the members of TMC.

State's ruling party, on the other hand, has alleged that a member of their party has also died in the clashes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sought a report from the state government on the incidents of violence, said sources. (ANI)

