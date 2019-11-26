Representative image
Representative image

MHA & Law Ministry find ambiguities in draft legislation bill seeking to prevent violence against doctors

By Priyanka Sharma | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 20:39 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Found ambiguities in the Health and Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage of Property) bill by the Health Ministry, the home ministry and ministry of law and justice have suggested certain amendments in the draft legislation.
The draft bill seeks a maximum of 10 years imprisonment for those who assault doctors and Rs 10 lakh fine for assaulting healthcare personnel. This draft legislation was prepared by the Union Health Ministry earlier in September.
The Health Ministry has planned to place the Health & Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence & Damage of Property), bill before the Union Cabinet and introduce it in the ongoing session of the Parliament.
After several loopholes pointed out by the Law Ministry and the Home Ministry, both the ministries have suggested certain amendments in the bill.
Section 5 of the draft bill, which deals with offences and penalties states that the term of punishment shall be less than 6 months, which may be extended up to 5 years in case of simple injuries. Whereas in case of grievous injuries, the punishment can be extended up to 10 years and not less than three years.
Regarding this section of the bill, the Union Ministry of Law and Justice has suggested that, "As per section (5) of the draft bill, different quantum of imprisonments ranging from 6 months to 10 years have been provided, such situation may create ambiguity regarding the court of appropriate jurisdiction for conducting trials of various offences as prescribed in section 5 of the draft bill. It is thus suggested that a provision may be incorporated to make the offences under the Bill/Act triable by a designated or special court."
Further, the MHA stated that as a general rule, a non-bailable offence carries a term of imprisonment of three years or more, whereas as per clause 7 of the proposed bill, all offences under this Act are cognizable and non-bailable but the offence under section 5(1) carries minimum sentences of six months. The offence under section 5(1) of the proposed bill should, therefore, be a bailable offence.
"In the proposed bill there is no provision regarding the prescription of time limit for completing investigation and filing of the charge sheet. In such a situation, even after the registration of a case, there would be delays in filing of charge sheet which may frustrate the very purpose of the Act. It is proposed that suitable provisions for making the time-bound filing of charge sheet in 60 days may be incorporated in the bill," suggested the Ministry of Law and Justice.
Likewise, in the section 8 of the draft bill, it has been laid down that the investigations would be conducted by officers but not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
The Law Ministry has realised that the keeping the level of investigations at such higher rank may be counter-productive, thus the administrative department or ministry may consider it appropriate to keep it at the rank of Inspector of police.
Meanwhile, the MHA has also raised a concern that there are not many police officers of the levels of DSP or above in a district.
As per the suggestions by the Law Ministry, there is no fixed compensation and damages against such violation committed by the offenders.
Confirming this development, a senior official of the health ministry said, "We are examining the observations put up by the Ministry of Law and Justice and the Ministry of Home Affairs. We will review the bill." (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:45 IST

WB adopted most of Poshan Abhiyan elements but would not declare...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that West Bengal has adopted most of the elements of Central government's Poshan Abhiyan but would not like to declare it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:42 IST

J-K: Indian Army disposes of live mortar shell found in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army has disposed of a live mortar shell found near a village in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district here, an official said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:41 IST

J-K: Second phase of 'Back to Village' programme begins

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The second phase of the ''Back to Village'' (B2V2) outreach programme to listen to public grievances and empower Panchayats, started in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:30 IST

Hyderabad: Two persons nabbed for posing as police to loot people

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two persons were nabbed for posing as police in order to loot people in Hyderabad here, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:24 IST

Centre approves setting up of 5 new medical colleges in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Central government has approved the proposal of setting up five new medical colleges in different districts of Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:53 IST

UP: No toilet in govt school in state Basic Education Minister's...

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Students and teachers of a government primary school in Siddharthnagar, the constituency of state Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, are forced to relieve themselves out in the fields as the institution lacks basic amenities like toilets and

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:02 IST

Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan illuminated on eve of Constitution Day

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhawan were lit up in multiple colours on the eve of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas, which is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 04:42 IST

Vice President Naidu pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tribute to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, in which as many as 166 people were killed while another 300 were injured.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 04:42 IST

Kanakamala terror case: NIA court to pronounce quantum of...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A special court on Monday convicted six men in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case in Kannur's Kanakamala and will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 27.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 03:36 IST

YSRCP MLA files early hearing petition in SC over 'cash for...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): In a fresh move against the opposition Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress Party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has filed an early hearing petition in the Supreme Court over the alleged "cash for votes" scandal.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 03:31 IST

Israeli fire experts delegation in India to discuss training...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A four-member delegation from Israel Fire and Rescue Services is undertaking a three-day visit to India to discuss a special training programme for Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel to be held in Israel.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 03:21 IST

J-K: 2 political leaders shifted to their residences, will...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two political leaders from Jammu and Kashmir were on Monday shifted from the MLA hostel to their residences, where they will be kept under house arrest.

Read More
iocl