MHA seeks report from West Bengal on Birbhum arson incident

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over an arson incident that claimed the lives of eight people after some houses were set on fire in the state's Birbhum district.

The move comes after a nine-member delegation of Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators involved in the crime.

"MHA has sought a detailed fact report from West Bengal government over Birbhum incident which claimed lives of eight people after houses were set on fire," MHA officials told ANI.

Earlier, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar strongly condemned the violence, saying human rights have been "decimated" and rule of law has "capsized".



Around 10-12 houses were set on fire by the mob last night and charred bodies were recovered by the police this morning.

The burnt bodies of eight people were found this morning after houses were set on fire in Bogtui village in West Bengal's Birbhum in protests over the alleged murder of a Trinamool Congress leader Bahadur Sheikh-- the deputy chief of the Barshal gram panchayat and a resident of Bogtui who died in a bomb attack late on Monday night.

Director-General of Police (DGP) West Bengal, Manoj Malviya informed that 11 arrests have been made in the case so far.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, in a series of tweets, urged central intervention and alleged "terror and tension" in the area.

BJP legislators walked out of the West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday at the end of the first half of the day's session demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee make a statement regarding the violence on the floor of the House. (ANI)

