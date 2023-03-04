"Might award MLA's accused son Padma Bhushan": Arvind Kejriwal's jibe at BJP

Davangere (Karnataka) [India], March 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday after BJP's MLA's son was found taking a bribe when the Lokayukta conducted the raid, saying he might be honoured with "Padma Bhushan".

"Minister's son was found with Rs 8cr but Manish Sisodia was arrested and he wasn't. They might award him, Padma Bhushan, next year," Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering in poll-bound Karnataka.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Friday resigned as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) hours after the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the house of his son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

BJP MLA Virupakshappa submitted his resignation to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai.

In a letter, Virupakshappa claimed that there was some conspiracy against his family.

Earlier on Friday morning, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash. On Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Madal, son of

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe.



According to Lokayukta, more than Rs 1.7 crore in cash was found at Prashanth Madal's office.

Notably, Madal Virupakshappa was the chairman of state-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) which manufactures the brand 'Mysore Sandal Soap'.

While his son Prashant Madal is a chief accountant at Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

The Delhi CM along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are also set to administer an oath to the office bearers of the party's state unit and block and circle committee members from all 224 constituencies.

Kejriwal further slammed the Centre over his former Deputy Manis Sisodia's arrest ad said, "They say Manish Sisodia is corrupted but in raids, he was found in possession of only Rs 10,000. They couldn't find anything even in Sisodia's bank locker."

Sisodia was arrested last Sunday in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of GNCTD.

The Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday extended the CBI remand of former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia in the case.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday granted two more days of remand of Manish Sisodia to CBI.

Meanwhile, the Court also issued notice to CBI on bail moved by Manish Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10, 2023.

While seeking further remand of Manish Sisodia, CBI counsel stated, "He's still non-cooperative and we need his further custody to confront him with two persons." (ANI)

