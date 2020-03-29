Migrant labourers are being handled in an inhuman manner: BSP

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria has accused the Central government of handling the issue of migrant labourers going back to their homes in an inhuman manner.

Speaking to ANI, Bhadoria said: "Coronavirus crisis is a very serious and critical issue facing the entire humanity. The Prime Minister has ordered a lockdown. The migrant labourers are going back to their homes, but this has been dealt with in an inhuman manner."

"The labourers have no means to survive in the cities where they were working. They are returning to their homes on foot. The government should make it possible that food and medicine reach the people. Whatever is essential and necessary should be done to protect the lives of these 30 to 40 crore people, who are today on the roads," he said.

Earlier, migrant workers in very large numbers from different parts of Delhi reached Anand Vihar bus terminal on Saturday to board buses to their native places amid nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

