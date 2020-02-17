Milind Deora comes under attack from Ajay Maken for praising Kejriwal govt

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Congress leader Milind Deora came under attack from his party colleague, Ajay Maken for praising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the day of his swearing-in for the third term in the national capital.

"Sharing a lesser known and welcome fact -- the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government doubled its revenues to Rs 60,000 crore and maintained a revenue surplus over the last 5 years. Food for thought: Delhi is now one of India's most fiscally prudent governments," Deora's tweet on Sunday read.

However, Ajay Maken, who has also served as the Speaker of the Delhi Assembly in the past, asked Deora to "leave Congress" before propagating "half-baked facts."

"Brother,you want to leave INC India-Please do-Then propagate half baked facts!However,let me share even lesser know facts-

1997-98-BE (Revenue) 4,073cr

2013-14-BE (Revenue) 37,459cr

During Congress Govt Grew at 14.87% CAGR

2015-16 BE 41,129

2019-20 BE 60,000

AAP Gov 9.90% CAGR," Maken tweeted.

This comes days after Deora had refuted Congress Delhi-in charge PC Chacko's statements, blaming late Sheila Dikshit for the party's humiliating performance in the recently held Assembly elections in the national capital.

"Sheila Dikshit ji was a remarkable politician & administrator. During her tenure as Chief Minister, Delhi was transformed and Congress was stronger than ever. Unfortunate to see her being blamed after her death. She dedicated her life to INC India and the people of Delhi," Deora had tweeted, with a snippet of Chacko's statement embedded. (ANI)