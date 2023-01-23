"Minister Sandeep Singh should be stopped from unfurling national flag," AAP MP writes to Haryana Governor

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Monday wrote to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and sought the removal of Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, who is accused of harassing a woman coach, from the state cabinet. He also demanded to prevent him from hoisting the flag on Republic Day.

In his letter to Governor, Gupta wrote, "Sandeep Singh, a Minister in Haryana, is facing a criminal case for outraging the modesty of a woman coach. An agitation is going on in Haryana for his removal from Haryana Cabinet. But now a new unfortunate and awkward situation has arisen because the State Government has allotted him Pehowa in Kurukshetra District to unfurl the Tricolour on the Republic Day."

He alleged that the Haryana government has taken this decision, without taking into consideration the patriotic sentiments of the general public not only in Haryana but in the entire country. "It is really very unfortunate and unethical if a person, who is facing a serious criminal charge, is allowed to unfurl the Tricolour as a Chief Guest on such a solemn occasion like our Republic Day," wrote the AAP leader.



Gupta said people are very much agitated over this development. At the same time, people also do not want to boycott this pious occasion in Pehowa.

"It is, therefore, requested not to allow Sandeep Kumar, a Minister in Haryana Government to hoist the National Flag on January 26, 2023. If this request is not accepted, people will be forced to protest in silence against the Minister by wearing black badges during his presence as the Chief Guest in the function. But every effort will be ensured to maintain the sanctity of this important national event," the AAP MP further wrote.

Last month, a woman, who is a junior athlete coach, alleged that the then sports minister harassed her from February to November last year, by repeated messages on social media and had touched her inappropriately and also threatened her in messages.

Chandigarh Police have registered an FIR against Sandeep Singh under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 342, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and initiated the investigation.

Following the allegations, Sandeep Singh on January 1 said that he handed over the responsibility of the Sports Department to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar until the report of the investigation is out and further added that the allegations have been levelled against him to spoil his image. (ANI)

