Ministers of 'Gareeban di Sarkar' travel in 16-seater Learjet, says Captain's media advisor about new Punjab Govt

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 21 (ANI): Raveen Thukral, the media advisor to former Punjab Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Captain Amarinder Singh, on Tuesday slammed the newly formed government in Punjab, saying that the ministers of the government which portrays itself as "Gareeban di Sarkar" travel in a 16-seater Learjet.

His remarks came after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday shared a picture on his official Twitter handle where he along with Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his deputy can be seen standing in front of a charter plane.

Stating that despite the state being in a 'fiscal mess', a 16-seater Learjet was used to ferry four people even when a 5-seater official chopper was available to them, Thukral accused the Congress of paying for the luxuries of the ministers of the new state government.



Thukral tweeted, "Wow....what a 'gareeban di sarkar'! A 16-seater Learjet to ferry 4 people when a 5-seater official chopper was available. I'm now beginning to feel I sleepwalked through the last 4 & a half years, believing Punjab to be in a fiscal mess. My bad!"

"Wonder who's paying for such luxury - the state govt or @INCPunjab? Can't be @sherryontopp

or @CHARANJITCHANNI or @Sukhjinder_INC or #OPSoni for sure. Though eventually, I guess it's the common man who'll end up footing the bill for their pleasures!" he added.

Randhawa and OP Soni were sworn in as the two deputies to Charanjit Singh Channi, who took oath as chief minister on Monday.

Channi was chosen as Chief Minister after Capt Amarinder Singh resigned months ahead of assembly polls in the state. (ANI)

