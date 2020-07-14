Minutes after statement on Sachin Pilot, Congress' PL Punia issues clarification

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Minutes after making a statement that "Sachin Pilot is now in BJP", PL Punia, AICC General Secretary In-charge of Chhattisgarh, on Monday tweeted a clarification that it was a "slip of the tongue".

Punia tweeted, "It is clear in the video that question was asked about Scindia ji and my reply was about Sh Scindia and by slip of tongue I took Sachin Pilots' name instead of Scindia. Mistake is regretted."

Earlier in the day, speaking to ANI, when asked about BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's tweet claiming Pilot was sidelined in the Congress, Punia had said, "Sachin Pilot is now in BJP. What is the attitude of the BJP towards Congress and everyone knows that. We don't need a certificate from BJP. In Congress, every political leader and worker is respected."

A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party is taking place in Jaipur today.

While Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the State government by poaching MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot has been camping in Delhi to speak to the party leadership regarding the political turmoil in the State.

A controversy broke out in Rajasthan after Special Operation Group (SOG) sent a notice to Pilot to record his statement in the case registered by SOG in the alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the State. (ANI)

