"Misleading, false statements being made by Power Minister", Delhi LG Saxena's response to Atishi's allegation

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Following the allegation of Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi on Delhi Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena stating that he refused to give an appointment to her over the power subsidy issue, the LG said that misleading and false statements are being made by the Power Minister.

This comes after PWD Minister Atishi on Thursday wrote to Delhi Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena alleging that he refused to give an appointment to her over the power subsidy issue.

In response to Atisi's letter, LG V.K. Saxena said "Again misleading and false statements are being made by/ on behalf of the Power Minister. A request has been recieved today from her office at 12:26 PM and is under active consideration."

"LG has not refused to meet her," added LG.

Atishi in her letter said that she waited for the whole day to get an appointment only five minutes from Governor Saxena over the power subsidy issue, but was not able to get same.



In her letter to the Governor of the National Capital, Atishi wrote, "All day today, I repeatedly sought time from your office to meet you on an urgent matter and had required only five minutes of your valuable time."

"My office was informed after 3.00 PM that you are not available today. At 5.45 PM, I again sought time but my office was informed that the matter has been put up to you and I would be informed later," she added.

Highlighting the reason for which Atishi sought an appointment, she said, "It is deeply distressing that a Minister in the elected Government is not getting time from the Hon'ble Lt. Governor. There is an emergency situation in the NCT of Delhi when lakhs of consumers may not get their electricity subsidy since the file with the Cabinet decision on the issue has not been received back from the Office of the Hon'ble Lt. Governor."

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party, Atishi added, "As it is the Government had an apprehension that BJP is trying to stop electricity subsidy that is given to lakhs of households in Delhi and now it appears that is exactly what is going to happen."

"I would like to request the Hon'ble Lt. Governor to clear the file immediately so as not to cause distress to lakhs of households in NCT of Delhi," she added. (ANI)

