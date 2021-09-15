Mission 2022: UP Congress to launch second phase of 'parakram' campaign

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress is set to launch the second phase of the 15-day 'Prashikshan Se Parakram Maha Abhiyan' from Wednesday as part of its preparations for the assembly polls early next year.

Congress plans to train about 30,000 workers in the training camps under the second phase of the campaign.

The party formed special training task forces at the state headquarters in July and it is carrying out continuous training exercises.

In the first phase of the campaign, Congress had trained about 25,000 workers.

The phase lasted for 11 days and seven master trainer teams, each comprising 40 members, trained block presidents, ward presidents and panchayat presidents along with district and city committee officials in all the districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In the second phase of the campaign, the party will train workers on the assembly constituency level.

Sources said Congress plans to train two lakh office-bearers through 700 training camps in four phases.



They said Congress is planning to focus on booth management by training the workers on social media management. There will be two workshops concerning the party's ideology - 'Congress's ideology, BJP-RSS's truth' and 'Who spoiled Uttar Pradesh'.

"In these training camps, workers will be trained on five different subjects. Special focus is being given to booth management. Along with this, the officials are also being trained to put social media to best use," a source said.

Under the topic 'Who Spoiled UP', party workers will be trained to highlight the shortcomings of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party governments along with the present BJP government," the source added.

The challenge for the Congress, which has been out of power in Uttar Pradesh for more than three decades, is to strengthen the party cadre before the upcoming assembly election.

The election will also be crucial for Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is also the party in charge of Uttar Pradesh. The upcoming election is her first formal political challenge.

Former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Monday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be the face of the party in the state elections.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) got 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats. (ANI)

