Mission Uttarakhand: Cong to embark on Parivartan Yatra to highlight BJP govt's failure; yet to decide on CM face

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): The Congress has started preparations for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections slated to be held early next year. Six months prior to the polls, the party is planning to take out a yatra across the state.

Through the Parivartan Yatra, the Congress aims to expose the failures of the BJP government and make efforts to highlight the identity of Uttarakhand.

According to sources close to the Uttarakhand unit of Congress, the first yatra will be taken out from Khatima to Mussoorie in the coming days. Both places hold utmost significance in the Uttarakhand movement.

The yatra will be taken out in three stages. As part of this, the leaders of Uttarakhand Congress will tour the entire state.

Sources said that in Uttarakhand, the Congress will contest the elections on the basis of the Rajasthan model. Devendra Yadav, who was co-in-charge of Rajasthan only a few months ago, was made in-charge of Uttarakhand recently.

Various rounds of meetings continue to take place in Delhi regarding the preparations for the Assembly elections.

On Saturday, state in-charge Devendra Yadav held a meeting with State President Pritam Singh, Leader of Opposition Indira Hridayesh and former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Harish Rawat.

Addressing the meeting, Devendra Yadav said, "We have discussed how to go among the people and connect their issues with our campaign. People are fed up with BJP's style of governance and are looking for a change."

"We will launch an aggressive campaign. The BJP government is a complete failure. People are upset. We will move forward with Uttarakhandis and strengthen social unity," said Rawat.

Elections to the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly are to be held early next year. In the last elections, the BJP witnessed sweeping victory.

Recently, the BJP replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat with Tirath Singh Rawat as the Chief Minister. With Tirath Singh Rawat's controversial statements making headlines, the Congress is eyeing an opportunity for itself in the upcoming election.

While the party is busy formulating its strategy for the election, there is no consensus about the face of the Chief Minister yet.

Former Chief Minister Harish Rawat is considering it necessary to announce the face of the Chief Minister in the elections. However, other leaders including in-charge Devendra Yadav are talking about contesting the elections under collective leadership. (ANI)