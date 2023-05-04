"Misunderstanding, communication gap between two communities": Manipur CM N Biren Singh on violence in state

Imphal (Manipur) [India], May 4 (ANI): After clashes in various parts of Manipur after a mass rally held by tribal groups, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the incidents were a result of a "prevailing misunderstanding between two communities".

He further appealed to the people of the state to cooperate with the government to maintain law and order.

"The government is taking all the measure to maintain the law and order situation in the state. Paramilitary forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. We are committed to protect the lives and property of all our people. Long term grievances of different communities will also be suitably addressed in due course in consultation with the people and their representatives," Singh said.

He further said that the culture of communal harmony in the state should not be allowed to be disturbed by vested interests.

"In this hour, I appeal to one and all to maintain peace and harmony in your respective areas. I ask you not to believe rumours and unverified messages," he added.

Meanwhile, according to the sources, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and taken stock of the situation in the State.

In a telephonic conversation with Manipur Chief Minister, the Home Minister was apprised of the present situation and the steps being taken by the state government to control it, said sources.



As per sources, a few companies of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been dispatched in the state, however, an adequate number of Army, Assam Rifles and other Central Armed Police Forces are deployed in the violence-torn areas to control the situation.

The RRAF is a specialised wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to deal with riot and crowd control situations.

To tackle the worsening law and order situation after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts of Manipur, the state government has suspended mobile internet for five days. Along with a ban on large gatherings, a night curfew too has been imposed in several districts of the state.

In view of the situation, a curfew has been imposed in non-tribal-dominated Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur districts, and tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts.

As far as the current situation is concerned, two issues in the state have led to the situation. First, CM Biren Singh's move to protect the forest faces resistance from illegal Immigrants and drug cartels, and the second is linked to the Manipur High Court's recent direction to the State Government to consider the inclusion of Meitei in ST which has led to an outburst from the tribal community who are ST.

Violence broke out during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of tribals -- who make up about 40 per cent of the state's population -- joined the processions, waved placards and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei. (ANI)

