Mizoram to have broad gauge rail line by 2021

Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Mizoram's capital Aizawl will be connected through broad gauge railway line by 2021.

Inaugurating the handloom and handicraft exhibition organised by the North East Council here, Shah said the BJP-led government at the Centre had allocated more resources to Mizoram compared to that by the UPA government.

"BJP has allocated more budget for Mizoram than the UPA government. The Congress had during the 13th finance commission allocated Rs 19, 974 crores to the state, while Modi-led government in the 14th finance commission accorded Rs 42, 972 crores for the state's development," he said.

Shah said the state was once "the centre of violence and separatism" but now it "symbolises peace and brotherhood".

"In the last five years, a lot of projects came to fore in Mizoram. A broad gauge railway line will be brought to Aizwal by 2021. The work for the 1700 kilometer National Highway (NH) has also started," said Shah.

The Union Minister said that the state has great potential in bamboo cultivation. "In our government's first tenure, we took bamboo out of category of plants that could not be cut under the forest Act. The northeastern states have benefitted immensely from it," he added.

There is a huge scope of employment in the sector of handicraft and handloom, he said.

He also assured Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga of necessary assistance for the development of the state. (ANI)