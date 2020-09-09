DMK chief MK Stalin (left)
DMK chief MK Stalin (left)

MK Stalin announces names of DMK General Secretary, Treasurer

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:43 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Wednesday announced the names of the General Secretary and the Treasurer of the party.
Durai Murugan has been elected unanimously as DMK General Secretary.
TR Balu has been elected as DMK Treasurer unanimously. (ANI)

