MK Stalin announces names of DMK General Secretary, Treasurer

Durai Murugan has been elected unanimously as DMK General Secretary.
TR Balu has been elected as DMK Treasurer unanimously. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:43 IST
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 9 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Wednesday announced the names of the General Secretary and the Treasurer of the party.