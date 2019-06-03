MK Stalin pays tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Monday paid tribute to his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

Stalin, along with his party cadres, showered the colossal photo of the demised leader with flowers.

Karunanidhi, who was Tamil Nadu's longest-serving chief minister, breathed his last in August last year at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness.

One year after his death, Stalin vindicated himself by winning 37 out of 38 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu.

The 66-year-old leader singlehandedly toured the state and led the election campaign with tailor-made programmes to interact with people at grassroots.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance in the state, which includes the Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) along with several other smaller parties has been able to make a clean sweep in the state.

The AIADMK, which partnered the BJP for the general elections, has managed to win just one Lok Sabha and won nine seats in the by-polls. (ANI)

