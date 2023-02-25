MK Stalin promises Rs 1,000 monthly assistance for women in upcoming state budget

Erode (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 25 (ANI): Lashing out at the opposition parties including the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday claimed that the AIADMK during its rule had put a massive burden on the state, and also said that the announcement on the monthly assistance scheme for each woman head of the family in Tamil Nadu will be made in the forthcoming state budget.

"We are continuously completing our poll promises. But the opposition raises questions over what happened to Rs 1000 per family to women," said the Chief Minister which addressing a rally in favour of Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan for the Erode East by-polls.

He said that the promise of providing Rs 1,000 per family will be fulfilled in the upcoming state budget, which will be tabled in March.

"I won't forget our poll promise. You (AIADMK) have put a huge debt on us. Next month's budget session is to happen. At that time we would announce the date from when Rs 1,000 would be given to women per month," he said.

He was speaking at an election rally in Erode East in support of DMK-backed candidate EVKS Elangovan and said that 85 per cent of the promises made during the polls have been fulfilled by his government. (ANI)