MLA poaching case: Telangana HC orders 3 accused to surrender before police

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): Telangana High Court on Saturday ordered three accused in the MLA poaching case to surrender before police for further investigation.

The High Court was hearing the plea by Cyberabad Police seeking the arrest and remand of the three accused in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs poaching case.

HC's order came after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court had rejected the remand request of the three accused in the case. Cyberabad Police had moved to the HC challenging the ACB court order.

The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamyat the farmhouse in Ranga Reddy on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid, which the leaders alleged was done by the BJP.

All three accused in the TRS MLA poaching case were released by police on Thursday following orders of the ACB court.

Notably, TRS had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is attempting to poach the MLAs by luring them with money and contracts.



Following a complaint of TRS MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy on Wednesday, an FIR was registered at the Moinabad Police Station under Sections 120-B, 171-B r/w 171-E 506 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 8 of Prevention of Corruption Act-1988.

In the FIR, Reddy alleged that Ramachandra Bharati who came to Hyderbad from Delhi and Nanda Kumar of Hyderabad, both belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party had met him and offered him Rs 100 crore to join the BJP.

According to the FIR, MLA Rohith Reddy also alleged that they were threatened that criminal cases will be foisted against him and raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) if they did not join the BJP.

Meanwhile, the BJP has moved to the Telangana High Court seeking a CBI probe into the allegations.

Moreover, Union minister and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy refuted the TRS MLAs' poaching allegations and said it shows the fear the TRS is looming under and demanded the probe be conducted by sitting High Court judges. (ANI)





