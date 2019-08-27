MLA Ram Shinde to become minister if BJP comes to power: CM Fadnavis

Beed (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hinted that Karjat Jamkhed legislator Ram Shinde will be fielded again and could be given a Cabinet seat if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance comes to power in the Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally here, the Chief Minister said that Shinde will get a powerful profile in the Cabinet in proportion to the votes he gets in the elections.

"The higher the number of votes you will give Ram Shinde, the more powerful Cabinet berth we will allocate to him," he told a gathering here.

He claimed that the Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) could not ever gather together party workers for a rally.

Fadnvis took aim at the party over its opposition to the electronic voting machines (EVM). "They blame EVM if they lose elections and if they win, EVM becomes good," he said.

Chief Minister Fadnvis is currently touring the state on a mass outreach programme - Mahajanadesh Yatra aimed at strengthening the BJP's base in the Assembly elections.

The election in the state is scheduled later this year. (ANI)

