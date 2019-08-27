Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking at a rally in Beed. Photo/ANI
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaking at a rally in Beed. Photo/ANI

MLA Ram Shinde to become minister if BJP comes to power: CM Fadnavis

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 06:35 IST

Beed (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday hinted that Karjat Jamkhed legislator Ram Shinde will be fielded again and could be given a Cabinet seat if the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance comes to power in the Assembly elections.
Addressing a rally here, the Chief Minister said that Shinde will get a powerful profile in the Cabinet in proportion to the votes he gets in the elections.
"The higher the number of votes you will give Ram Shinde, the more powerful Cabinet berth we will allocate to him," he told a gathering here.
He claimed that the Opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) could not ever gather together party workers for a rally.
Fadnvis took aim at the party over its opposition to the electronic voting machines (EVM). "They blame EVM if they lose elections and if they win, EVM becomes good," he said.
Chief Minister Fadnvis is currently touring the state on a mass outreach programme - Mahajanadesh Yatra aimed at strengthening the BJP's base in the Assembly elections.
The election in the state is scheduled later this year. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 06:51 IST

Country's first woman DGP Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya dies

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The first woman Director General of Police (DGP), Kanchan Chaudhary Bhattacharya, passed away following an illness in Mumbai on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 06:36 IST

MP: Shivraj Singh lashes out at Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath govt on...

Agar Malwa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday parodied Rahul Gandhi at a rally here and alleged that the Congress leader did not fulfil his promise to waive farm loans in Madhya Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 05:43 IST

Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo to head screening committee...

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday appointed Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo as chairman of the party's screening committee for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 05:35 IST

West Bengal CM visits Burdwan school; gives Rs 10 lakh for its...

Burdwan (West Bengal) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Children of a school here were taken by surprise when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee randomly landed amongst them on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 04:32 IST

Modi returns to India after three-nation visit, G7 engagements

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Culminating his three-nation visit to France, Bahrain and the UAE, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 04:16 IST

Drivers protest against app-based aggregators in Indore, lathicharged

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Auto and cab driver-partners of app-based cab aggregators staged a protest at the District Collector's office against the aggregators for allegedly charging hefty commissions.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:57 IST

Privilege proceedings in Delhi Assembly against 2 SDMC officials...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Delhi Assembly on Monday adopted a petition committee report on alleged irregularities in the maintenance of a South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) park in Greater Kailash and decided to initiate privilege proceedings against two senior officials of the civic b

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:55 IST

Export must constitute one-third of USD 5-trillion economy:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday said that exports must constitute one-third of the Indian economy if the country wants to achieve the ambitious USD five-trillion economy goal by 2025.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:17 IST

State-of-the-art radars incorporating latest `Phased Array' tech...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI) A contract for installation and commissioning of nine Precision Approach Radars (PARs) was concluded on Monday between Defence Ministry and Data Pattern (India) Pvt Ltd at a cost of Rs 380 crores under 'Buy Indian' category.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:16 IST

Odisha: Boudh's ADM Ramakanta Sethy dies in road accident

Boudh (Odisha) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Additional District Magistrate of Boudh, Ramakanta Sethy was killed in a road accident on Monday, after his car rammed into a tree near Kalarakotha area of the district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:12 IST

YSRCP leader Padma sworn in as Andhra Women Commission chairman

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): YSRCP leader Vasireddi Padma on Monday sworn in as Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Women Commission.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 02:10 IST

Shah urges States to rationalise surrender policy, eliminate...

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) have come down but the focus needs to be on eliminating the problem completely as he called upon states to rationalise their surrender policy to mainstream innocent individuals caught in

Read More
iocl