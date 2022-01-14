MLAs, Ministers left BJP for their 'personal benefits': UP Minister

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): Reacting to the spate of resignations in the Bharatiya Janata Party, including three ministers, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, state Minister Sidharth Nath Singh alleged that some of the MLAs had left for their "personal benefits" and are involved in misguiding OBCs and Dalits in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Sidharth Nath Singh said, "There are several reasons for these MLAs to leave BJP; some are going for their personal benefit; others fear they won't get the ticket from the constituency of their own choice...They took benefits while remaining in the government in last five years."

Most of the MLAs who broke off had alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government had neglected the welfare of the Dalits, farmers and other backward sections.

"OBCs and Dalits are being misguided in the state. Let them (MLAs who left BJP) list 10 welfare schemes by SP for OBCs and Dalits. SP only works for Muslims and Yadavs," he added.



The spate of resignations began with Swami Prasad Maurya quitting the cabinet. Maurya, a prominent leader from the OBC community, had joined the BJP from BSP. Dara Singh Chauhan had resigned as minister on Wednesday.

Dharam Singh Saini became the third minister on Thursday.

Samajwadi Party has stitched a coalition of smaller parties for the assembly polls and has emerged as the main rival of the ruling BJP in the state.

Earlier BJP MLAs Mukesh Verma, Vinay Shakya, Avtar Singh Bhadana, Roshan Lal Verma, Brijesh Prajapati and Bhagwati Sagar resigned from the party.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. (ANI)

