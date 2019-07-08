MNS chief to meet Election Commissioner tomorrow, will raise issue of EVMs

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray will meet Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday.

The meeting will take place in the afternoon in Delhi where the MNS chief will raise the issue of EVMs.

The Opposition parties have been raising doubts over the credibility of EVMs. However, the Election Commission has rebuffed such assertions saying that the machines cannot be hacked.

Last month, EC has sought details of expenses of MNS chief's rallies.

As per reports, Thackeray conducted nearly a dozen public rallies for the Lok Sabha elections although his party did not field a single candidate for the polls.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, Thackeray appealed voters not to cast their votes in favour of the party and its alliance partners in order to ensure Modi's defeat in the general elections.

A few days ago, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had slammed the opposition parties for raising doubts over EVMs credibility and urged them to discuss with an open mind to find a way out for "One Nation, One Election".

Replying to a Short Duration Discussion on electoral reforms he said that Opposition should not blame EVMs for its defeat and should respect the mandate of the people. (ANI)

