MNS holds statewide protests against hefty electricity bills

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) led by Raj Thackeray staged a protest against the hefty electricity bills in the state outside the office of the district collector at Bandra East today.

Despite not getting permission, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Morcha organised a march from Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Chowk to the Collector's Office in the city in protest against the inflated power bills.

Speaking to ANI, Satnam Gulati, City president of MNS said," People do not have food to eat these days and they (Maharashtra government) are recovering hefty sums from the public. They should stop performing such cruel acts. This government is running by dividing the siphoned money among them. They should end this and deliver justice to the public. The Uddhav Thackeray-led government is afraid of the MNS and has also directed the police to attack us. They are trying to suppress our voices."



As of now, at least 36 workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) were detained by the Aurangabad police on Thursday after they tried to take out a protest march.

The protest has been organised at a time when Maharashtra's energy minister Nitin Raut said the state will not be providing relief to consumers regarding the inflated bills they received during the lockdown.

"We want to say that chairperson of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackery sent a letter to CM of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackery during the lockdown, to stop the inflation of electricity bills. The government should consider. People don't have jobs or income sources and they're paying exorbitant electricity bills. A person with a small house has got Rs 32,000 light bill, this is absurd," one of the protestors, Vinod Aargile told ANI on Thursday. (ANI)

