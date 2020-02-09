MNS takes out rally in Mumbai in favour of NRC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Sunday organised a rally at Azad Maidan here demanding the ouster of illegal Bangladeshi and Pakistani immigrants from the State.

In the afternoon, scores of workers of Raj Thackeray's party were seen raising slogans in favour of NRC. Some of them also played musical instruments to send out their message.

According to a press note issued by the Maharashtra police yesterday, an additional 600 police personnel have been deployed for the rally apart from the routine deployment of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Riot Control Police.

Drones and CCTV cameras will also be deployed by the police to keep a watch on the gathering.

The MNS chief had earlier said that the party will take out a huge rally on February 9 in Mumbai seeking to drive "infiltrators" from Pakistan and Bangladesh out of India.

"We will take out a huge rally on February 9 to drive infiltrators from Pakistan and Bangladesh out of India. There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) but why should we shelter someone who has come from outside illegally?" he had said. (ANI)

