Mob attack in Tripura outside former CM Deb's home "TMC effect": BJP

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 4 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar here on Wednesday alleged that the mob attack in Tripura outside the ancestral residence of former chief minister Biplab Deb was the result of "TMC effect".

Unidentified people had attacked priests outside Deb's ancestral home in Udaipur in Tripura's Gomati district late Tuesday night. The priests had come to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP's residence to perform a Yajna in the annual Shradh ceremony of Deb's father today.

"The Bengal-like situation is occurring in Tripura...perhaps TMC is going to fight the next assembly polls there, hence the TMC effect is happening there," the BJP leader alleged.

Tripura police is equipped enough to investigate the possible "political angle" behind the attack, he said outside the Rajbhawan here after meeting with Governor CV Ananda Bose.

"We had a long talk with the governor for over an hour on all the issues regarding law and order situation in West Bengal including the attack on Vande Bharat Express train, forthcoming panchayat polls, corruption in Awas Yojna," Majumdar said while talking to reporters.

He said he alongwith fellow party leader Shuvendu Adhikari also informed the Governor about "how the Constitution is being flouted in Bengal".

"We also talked on the issues which we can't tell you," he told the reporters outside the Governor's house.



Terming the successive stone pelting incidents on Vande Bharat Express as "very shameful", the BJP leader said it should be adequately investigated by the state government as railways has lodged an FIR regarding the incident.

On TMC's allegation that such attacks were the handiwork of the BJP to malign the Mamata government, Majumdar said, " Is the Bengal Police being run by BJP? Who has stopped Mamata government from arresting BJP people if they are involved in the attack."

The Balurghat Lok Sabha member further claimed that the Trinamool is levelling such allegations as Mamata is "furious" after people at Howrah Railway station raised 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans upon her arrival at an event where Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the nation's seventh Vande Bharat Express on Friday.

Regarding the arrival of a six-member Fact Finding Committee on Human Rights Violation in Kolkata today, he said," The BJP welcomes the team and it should investigate the violations of human rights in the state."

About Mamata Banerjee launching the 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' campaign in Kolkata today, he said, nothing will happen, it is an exercise to befool people.

He said before the last polls, 'Banglar gorbo Mamata', 'Didi ke bolo' were also started but nothing happened as all such activities were to "befool the people".

He said, "Can people ask why Partho is in jail...from where Arpita got huge money... why youth didn't get jobs." Hence, Didir Suraksha Kavach campaign is nothing but "Old wine in a new bottle," he quipped. (ANI)

