Prakash Javadekar
Modi 2.0 faster; caters to all sections of society: Prakash Javadekar

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 11:47 IST

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): On completion of 50 days of the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Monday said that "the pace of reforms has increased" as compared to the first term and that this government "caters to all sections of the society".
While addressing a press conference here, Javadekar also assured that Chandrayaan-2, India's indigenous moon mission, will be successful.
"After 50 days of the second term of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, now the country has felt assured that the pace of reforms, welfare and justice to all has increased as compared to the first tenure. Within 50 days, it has taken historic decisions which show a clear roadmap of faster development in infrastructure, social justice, and education, for farmers, traders, small businesses, unemployed youth, and middle class. It actually caters to all sections of society. Prime Minister's presence on world forum has made a difference to India's influence over world politics," Javadekar said.
"With Rs 100 lakh crore worth investment to be made in roads, railways, ports, airports and other infrastructures, the formation of the Jal Shakti ministry and the mission to reach out to every house by 2024 with water supply is a big dream. And we are walking the talk... These 50 days show that the second term of Modi-led NDA government will be more effective, it will be built upon the success of the first tenure and will give justice to all," he added.
Talking about Chandrayaan-2, Javadekar told ANI, "Today, the whole country is waiting for the afternoon when Chandrayaan-2 will be launched. The whole country believes that our scientists will be successful."
Chandrayaan-2 is all set to launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh at 2.43 pm today. The 20-hour countdown for the launch of India's second lunar exploration mission after Chandrayaan-1, began on Sunday evening. (ANI)

