Modi Commission hijacked results, Tejashwi chosen leader of opposition: Jagdanand Singh

By Sahil Pandey

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 12 (ANI): After Tejashwi Yadav was chosen as the leader of opposition by Mahagathbandhan on Thursday, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state president Jagdanand Singh alleged Election Commission (EC) has become the 'Modi Commission', and the public mandate was 'hijacked'.

"With everybody's consent after the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav is chosen as opposition leader in the Assembly. It shows that the public has supported us but the mandate has been hijacked. The blessings and support of the public are with us. The public has rejected Nitish Kumar," Singh said.



The RJD state president further alleged that due to officials' interference in the counting the mandate was 'hijacked'.

"On the EC website, we were leading, then on some seats that we were winning, these government officials went, and then the difference in counting appeared. In the end, they hijacked the mandate by deceiving people, and they did it on around 15 to 20 seats. EC has become Modi Commission," he added.

Singh further remarked that EC has destroyed its credibility and said, "We wanted to form the government, but we are not going to accept the defeat because the mandate was hijacked. We will sit in opposition, along with the public."

Senior leaders of all Mahagathbandhan allies, including the RJD, Congress, and Left parties, are scheduled to soon hold a meeting at the residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi.

Top leaders of both RJD and Congress will also conduct individual meetings with their MLAs. (ANI)

