Modi government suppressing voice of country, says Rahul

New Delhi [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the Modi government accusing it of "suppressing the voice of India" and said it was "standing against the people of the nation".

"Narendra Modiji do not be disillusioned, you are not fighting against the Congress party. It is the voice of the country which you are standing against, and if you try to silence the voice of Bharat Mata, students, press and judiciary then the Bharat Mata will give you a befitting response," Gandhi said at `Satyagraha for Unity' held by Congress here at Rajghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi.

He also accused Prime Minister of "ruining" the country's economy and doing little to provide employment to the youth.

"The Preamble of the Constitution which we read today is the voice of the people of India. That same voice chased away the Britisher with peace and love but without stepping back.. The enemies of the country have tried their level-best to silence this voice, to destroy the progress of the nation, and to shatter its economy. But the thing which our enemies did not succeed in doing is now being done by Narendra Modiji," Gandhi said.

"The growth rate of the country, which used to be 9 per cent is now 4 per cent. Tell the students, youth why they are not getting employment. You did not succeed in giving employment, in keeping the economy afloat that is why today you are hiding behind fear. That is why you are trying to divide the country...Narendra Modiji, when you get students shot by bullets and when you get them lathi-charged or when you threaten journalists, you try to suppress the voice of the country," he added.

During the party's protest at Rajghat, the party leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh read the preamble of the Constitution.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks during the Jharkhand election that those indulging in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) can be identified from their clothes and said it was the Prime Minister who had "worn Rs 2 crore suit".

"When it comes to clothes, the entire nation knows you because of your clothes. It was you who had worn a suit worth Rs 2 crore, it was not the people of the country," Gandhi said.

Modi had said in a speech during electioneering in Jharkhand on December 15 that those indulging in violence during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act "can be identified by their clothes".

Party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party chief ministers were among the other prominent leaders present at the protest. (ANI)