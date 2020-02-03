Modi government works 24x7 unlike Owaisi: BJP

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 3 (ANI): The Telangana unit of BJP on Monday hit out at Asaduddin Owaisi for taking a jibe at the long budget speech by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying that BJP works 24x7, unlike him.

Telangana BJP State President Dr Laxman speaking to ANI said, "Owaisi should know that this is the Modi Government. It works 24x7, forget about 2 hours and 45 minutes. To achieve its targets, the Modi government has not taken any rest. Owaisi may work with intervals and stop-gap arrangements. From this long movie, he should understand the essence of the budget."

Earlier, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during a meeting organised by the United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) for women on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NPR and NRC at Hyderabad said, "The speech by the finance minister was like a long movie where people desperately waited for an interval."

"If someone speaks against Modi, they are charged with sedition. A time is going to come when we will decide to launch 'jail bharo andolan'. All the jails in the country can lodge only 3 lakh people, if people come out on the roads, jails will be insufficient," he added.

The Telangana BJP State President reacted by saying, "Modi Government will not yield to such pressures. The law will take its own course

If you have any grouse, there can be a peaceful protest but threats like this will not work." (ANI)

