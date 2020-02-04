Modi govt bankrupt, says former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi criticised the Centre over Union Budget 2020-21 and stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is "bankrupt".

"What is the government doing today? The public sector companies - LIC, BSNL, Air India, they want to privatise all of them. Who will benefit from it? We are not seeing any reason behind privatising companies which are benefitting the government. This proves that the government is bankrupt. When do we sell our property, it is done only when we are in loss or we go bankrupt. This is what is happening with central government today," Gogoi told ANI here.

"This has been proven today that the Modi government is bankrupt, they are completely failing in economic management... The person who was given responsibility, she is also not competent. The Indian economy has not recovered and is further deteriorating," he added.

Gogoi further stated that the Budget is "anti-common people."

"People had expected that the budget will get them some relief but the announcements that have been made in the budget, people have realised that there is no relief for common people. Today also it is being proved that this government is not pro-people, it is for pro-capitalists," he said.

Gogoi also outlined the need to enhance common people's purchasing power and said, "Until the purchasing power and demand is increased, industries cannot flourish. NREGA allocation has been reduced, food subsidy and fertiliser subsidy has been reduced. Poor and common people will suffer due to these measures." (ANI)