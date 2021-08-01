Modi govt ended instant triple talaq, provided relief to Muslim women: Naqvi

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): As the country observes Muslim Women's Rights Day on August 1, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said that the Narendra Modi government has ended the social malpractice of the instant triple talaq.

"Modi ji ended the kuriti and kupratha of the instant triple talaq. The people who backed the instant triple talaq and never wanted the women to come out of it are commenting against the law," Naqvi said while targeting AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his tweet.

The Union Minister also stated that the Modi government has also ended many other practices in the community such as mahram.

"The Modi government also ended the practices of mahram, where a woman must travel for hajj with a mahram-- a male guardian," he said.

"These are the same people who pressurized Congress to make the Supreme Court's decision ineffective in Shah Bano Begum case. These people are restless as this decision was not taken by Congress but the BJP government," he added.

This comes in response to Owaisi's tweet which said that the NDA-led government in the Centre is pretending to sympathise with Muslim women.

"The government is celebrating Muslim Women's Rights Day today. Modi is pretending to sympathise with Muslim women. Modi ji, Muslim women have been fighting for their rights for 7 years. You should listen to their demands on this 'day'," the AIMIM chief tweeted in Hindi.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs earlier said that August 1 will be observed as "Muslim Women Rights Day" across the country to celebrate the second anniversary of the enactment of the law against triple talaq.

Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "The Government enacted the law against Triple Talaq on August 1, 2019, which has made the social malpractice of Triple Talaq a criminal offence."

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Act, 2019, criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband.

The Act was the first bill introduced in Parliament after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government was re-elected to power in 2019. (ANI)