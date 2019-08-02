Modi Govt ensures no one including MPs, MLAs are spared if they commit crime: Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani on Thursday said the Modi government has ensured that no one including MPs and MLAs will be spared if they are found guilty of committing a crime.

"Whether it is Criminal Law Amendment Act, 2018 or the amendment of POCSO Act today if there is a heinous crime, Parliament has given rights to our judges if they want to give death sentence based on evidence. And Modi government has nowhere mentioned that MP or MLA will be spared being prosecuted under the law," Irani said in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which was later passed by the house.

She got applauded for the statement as other MPs thumped the bench.

The minister's reply came after TMC MP Shatabdi Roy raised the question over the incident of Unnao rape in which BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused.

"As a mother, I am asking whatever happened in the Unnao incident and what is happening now. What is the fault of the girl there? Is it a fault that she fought against a powerful politician and brought truth against him," Roy said.

Sengar was accused of allegedly raping the teenage girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone to seek a job.

The girl is currently undergoing treatment in Lucknow after an accident which claimed lives of two of her aunts.

Earlier in the day, Sengar was expelled from BJP after the outrage mounted over his alleged involvement in the Unnao accident.

The Supreme Court ordered the transfer of all cases related to Unnao rape incident from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

"Taking into account the ground stated in transfer petition, and letter to the CJI, we order the transfer of all the cases from the CBI court in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi," the Apex Court said.

The court also set a 45-day deadline to complete the trial.

The designated judge in Delhi will commence the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete the trial within 45 days, ordered a bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi.

The Court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation to the victim. (ANI)