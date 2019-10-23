Modi govt has made it a Diwali of ownership rights for 40L people in Delhi: Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): After the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to give ownership rights to close to 40 lakh people living in the unauthorized colonies in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said for people who are set to benefit from the move, it heralds a grand Diwali celebration.

"Just before Diwali, the Modi government has taken a historic decision which benefits the 40 lakh people who were living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi. They had been pleading for years that despite being citizens of the country, they lived in so-called unauthorised colonies with no basic facilities. It will be the Diwali of ownership rights for the people," Javadekar told reporters here.

The Union minister stressed that it was the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government which had given this huge gift and stressed on the fact that both Congress and AAP had failed to do so in the past.

"No other government had done it till date. Congress took a decision in 2008, but the onus was on the state government. Neither the Congress nor the AAP took any action on it. Now the DDA has been given the responsibility to carry out this work and the people will get their ownership rights," Javadekar said.

Explaining that the process of giving ownership rights will be carried out by taking very nominal charges, Javadekar said, "In areas where the circle rate is Rs 40,000 they will get ownership rights at just Rs 200 per metre. It is being offered almost for free, we could have given it for free as well but then they could have faced legal issues, that is why this nominal rate."

"It is the magic of Modi government, there is news of celebrations in all colonies around Delhi and this mood will continue till Diwali," he added.

The union Cabinet earlier today announced five major decisions including, reform in the petroleum sector, cadre review of ITBP officers, merger of MTNL with BSNL and increase in MSP of rabi crops.

The move to grant ownership rights to lakhs of people in the national capital is likely to have a big impact on the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in the coming year in Delhi. (ANI)