Modi govt intensively concerned about disaster management in India, global level: MoS Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai remarked that the Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about Disaster management not only in India but also on a global level.

Addressing the Valedictory Session of the "Shanghai Co-operation Organization Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search & Rescue (SCOJtEx)-2019", Rai said, " Our government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi is intensively concerned about disaster management not only in India but at a global level too."

Rai further stated that such disaster management exercises will go a long way in combating disasters in the region effectively.

"We all know that 40 per cent of the world's population resides in the SCO region and this is a very very sensitive area for natural disasters like earthquakes," he added.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has organised the "Shanghai Co-operation Organization Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search and Rescue (SCOJtEx)-2019 was held from November 4-7 in the national capital.

The exercise provided an opportunity to enhance the coordination and co-operation involving multi-agency operations in an earthquake scenario among the member countries.

All SCO member countries namely China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan participated in this exercise. (ANI)

