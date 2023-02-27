Modi govt is furious about AAP's rise in country: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi [India], February 27 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said that the central government has arrested Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia only due to "political reasons" and to hide the scams done by the Modi government.

"CBI didn't get anything even after repeated raids and searches. Modi government has arrested Sisodia only because of political reasons and only to hide its scams. His arrest has come at a time when there is a demand of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Adani-Hindenburg issue in Parliament. It all has been done only to divert people from this issue," Singh said while addressing a press conference here.

He further alleged that the Modi government is "furious" about the AAP party's raise in the country.

"Arvind Kejriwal's government is doing commendable job in the whole country. Modi does not want that our government becomes an example for the country and the world. This government (Union government) is taking action against the AAP party only due to its rise in the country as it is very furious about AAP's growth," AAP MP said.

Earlier in the day, Singh was released from detention along with fellow party leaders.

Singh and other AAP leaders were detained on Sunday for staging a demonstration outside the CBI office, in support of Sisodia, who was arrested by the central agency in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, after being questioned for hours.

Further hitting out at the Union government over the Adani issue, Singh said that if an investigation is conducted into the matter, Modi will be "unmasked".



"People are watching that all the agencies including CBI, SEBI, and ED are silent on the scams done by Adani. On the other hand, there is Sisodia who is building the future of lakhs of students, has been put into jail," Sanjay Singh said, adding, "If an investigation is conducted in the matter, Modi will be unmasked."

The AAP, meanwhile, said it will also organise protests across the country, including in the national capital, outside the BJP headquarters, against the arrest of Sisodia.

Delhi Special CP (L&O) Dependra Pathak said adequate arrangements have been made to maintain the law and order.

"Effective and robust police arrangement is in place on the ground to maintain law and order," he said.

The CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia's arrest, saying he was giving evasive replies and not cooperating in the investigation. The probe agency also said that Sisodia was earlier called on February 19 for investigation, but had sought a week's time citing preoccupations.

"The Deputy CM was issued a notice under section 41A of CrPC for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his preoccupation," the CBI said in its statement.

Shortly before arriving at the CBI office for questioning, Sisodia said false cases were being lodged against party leaders as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of Kejriwal. (ANI)

However, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent Sisodia to CBI remand till March 4. (ANI)

