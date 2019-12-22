Modi govt responsible for creating fear, insecurity in India: Anand Sharma

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Hours after Prime Miniter Narendra Modi refuted talks of pan-India NRC, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Sunday accused the central government of creating fear and insecurity in the country.

Responding to reporters questions here, Sharma reminded the Prime Minister about Home Miniter Amit Shah's promise to implement nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise.

"Opposition has not brought up this issue out of a vacuum. There is a context to that, is the Home Minister's statement in both the houses in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, it is in public domain. That has to be then duly clarified," Sharma said.

The Congress leader further said, "It is not the duty of the opposition that has created an environment of fear, insecurity and uncertainty in the country and it is primarily Government, which is responsible for that."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi said in a public rally that there was no discussion on implementing the NRC.

"I want to tell the 130 crore people of India that ever since my government came to power in 2014... from then until now... there has been no discussion on NRC anywhere... we only had to implement it in Assam to follow Supreme Court directives," Modi said.

In October, Shah had said that the Centre would bring NRC after Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed in Parliament and added that no intruder would be allowed to stay in India. (ANI)

